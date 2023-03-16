Mansfield is among top 10 UK areas most interested in working from home

With newly announced rail strike action coming up in the UK this Easter, there is a renewed interest in remote working.

Experts at Financial-World have analysed Google keyword search volume data for interest in remote work for each major town and city in the UK and Mansfield was in the eighth spot with 787 online searches per 100,000 people.

Search terms relating to remote work such as ‘work from home jobs’ and ‘remote jobs’ were added, divided by the population of the area, and multiplied by 100,000 to give the search results per 100,000 of the population.

Mansfield is among the top ten areas in the UK where Brits are on the lookout for remote work

The West Midlands town of Walsall is home to the greatest number of people searching for remote work in the UK, with 2,160 monthly online searches per 100,000 of the population.

A spokesman from Financial-World said: “There is a clear demand for remote roles in the UK. The costs of commuting and the time spent doing so is proving to be a strain on many people's finances and a stressful situation to navigate among train strike actions and the cost-of-living crisis.

"This is evident by the fact that every city or town featured in the top ten of this study is due to be affected by train strikes.

"It will be interesting to see if more employers consider welcoming more flexible work-from-home schemes or hybrid workers to keep up with the demand and avoid losing employees in the future.”