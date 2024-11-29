Mansfield Music & Drama Festival: Syllabus available and entries now open

The syllabus for next year’s Mansfield Music & Drama Festival is now available.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Although the fesitval is not until next year, entries have to be submitted by the end of January, which is why organisers have made the syllabus available now.

Last year, the festival celebrated its centenary with lively and enthusiastic competitions and the time has now come for competitors to look at the syllabus for 2025.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A festival spokesperson said: “There are a variety of classes for all ages, from primary to senior citizens.

Flying High Performing Arts group who took first place in the acted scene class at this year's festival. Photo: Submitted

“In the drama syllabus classes can be found for a variety of verse speaking, reading, acting, public speaking, mime and improvisation.

“Groups can also take part in a large selection of classes.

“The young candidates are offered the chance to create a picture inspired by a poem.

“If there is not a class that catches your eye, then ask the organisers and we will endeavour to provide one.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The drama sections are held from March 27 to 29, while the music sections are from April 26 to 28, with the final date being at the Palace Theatre.

Individual sessions are held at the Crescent Centre for singing and a variety of instruments and there are classes for choirs of all ages, bands and instrumental groups on the final day.

The spokesperson continued: “We have lively international adjudicators, who encourage competitors to continue to enjoy their particular skills.

"We also welcome visitors to enjoy the performances and visit the various classes.

"A small charge is made for entry.

Information, the syllabus and entry forms are available at mansfieldmusicanddramafestival.co.uk

Enquiries can also be made at 01623 627636.