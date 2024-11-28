Annual toy appeal returns to Mansfield and Ashfield for Christmas

The annual King's Mill Hospital toy appeal has returned to Mansfield and Ashfield this Christmas.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This Christmas, Mansfield 103.2 has once again collaborated with numerous businesses in the area to raise funds for the King’s Mill Hospital Children’s Ward and John Eastwood Hospice.

It is the appeal's 13th year, and organisers are looking to raise as much money as possible to help the hospital and hospice.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If you wish to get involved, contact Mansfield 103 at 01623 646666 or visit mansfield103.co.uk and click on ‘Kings Mill Hospital Toy Appeal’.

King's Mill Hospital Toy Appeal 2023 at King's Mill Hospital.

There are seven donation points across Mansfield and Ashfield, located at:

Smyths Toys in Mansfield

Parkhall Financial Services in Mansfield Woodhouse

Casey’s Coffee Bar in Mansfield

Label Traders in Sutton

Freestyle Trampoline Park in Kirkby

Forest Town Arena in Forest Town

In 2023, the radio station's annual toy appeal raised more than £3,000 as hundreds of toys were donated to the hospital.

For a full list of this year’s sponsors, visit: www.mansfield103.co.uk/the-kings-mill-hospital-toy-appeal/.