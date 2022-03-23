Mansfield firm continues to grow its management team
A Mansfield company which specialises in life safety and security systems is expanding its management team as it appoints a new non-executive director of Strategic Growth and Partnerships.
The newly created position at TIS, which is based at Oakham Business Park, Hamilton Way, Mansfield, is a reflection of the company’s ambitious growth plans and its commitment to strengthening existing and future customer relations by garnering a more comprehensive, strategic understanding of their needs.
Kevin Willetts will bring extensive experience working with integrated retirement communities and will enhance TIS’s solutions and services to better cater to the evolving life safety and security needs of key operators within this sector.
James Twigg, CEO at TIS, said: “As we expand our solutions into one of our primary growth markets, Kevin brings a wealth of experience at commercialising integrated retirement communities.”
Kevin Willetts, non-executive director of Strategic Growth and Partnerships at TIS, said: “I’m absolutely delighted to be joining such a vibrant, forward-thinking organisation with an exciting growth plan focused on innovation, compliance and exemplary service delivery.
"The integrated retirement community sector will need substantial growth over the next 20 years just to keep up with age-related growth, requiring personalisation rather than a one-size-fits-all approach.”
