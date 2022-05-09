Mansfield Museum and Mansfield Palace Theatre set to become 'safe places' for refugees

The Museum and Theatre, which are run by Mansfield District Council, are offering chances for refugees to meet and socialise and also take part in a creative heritage project to record their stories.

Every Thursday, from May 12, Mansfield Museum will host a Sanctuary Cafe, from noon to 2.30pm.

It is the first of its kind in Mansfield and offers local sanctuary seekers and refugees a chance to meet for a cuppa and a biscuit, board games and opportunities to discover more about the history of Mansfield.

Ukrainians, and those housed as part of the Afghan resettlement scheme, will also have the chance to share their experiences and heritage in a new project which will collect oral histories to preserve their stories, memories, feelings and attitudes.

Meanwhile the council's Cultural Services team is also offering other opportunities for refugees to integrate with local people in the community by getting involved in volunteer and support group activities at the museum and theatre.

These include becoming a Welcome Volunteer, as part of the Palace Theatre's Front of House team, which involves greeting customers with a friendly smile and helping visitors find their seats.

Refugee women are also being invited to join the Creative Women Together project, which aims to give women who have experienced hardship a positive creative experience.

Andy Abrahams, Executive Mayor of Mansfield, said: "Our Museum and Theatre are ready to welcome anyone seeking sanctuary in Mansfield with open doors and open hearts by being a safe space to meet, relax and be creative.

"Mansfield has a unique history, which we want to share with our new residents. Refugees and asylum seekers have an extraordinary spirit each with a rich culture, so we’d love to hear more about their country and heritage, too.’