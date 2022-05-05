Mansfield Covid-19 vaccination site set to move to new Kirkby location

The Mansfield Vaccination Centre will close its doors on Thursday, May 12, at 6.40pm and move to Ashfield Health Village at Ashfield Community Hospital in Portland Street, Kirkby, from Friday, May 13.

The Forest Recreation ground is also expected to close its doors at the start of June and move to its new permanent base at The Courtaulds Building in Haydn Road, Nottingham.

Adam Hayward, deputy director of Operations for the Nottinghamshire Vaccination Programme, said: “Although we are moving the two sites to different locations, we are still committed to providing a fixed location in the city and county for people to have a vaccination alongside our extensive range of community pharmacy locations and vaccinations delivered by GPs.

Mansfield Vaccination Centre is moving to a new site in Kirkby (Photo by Oli SCARFF / AFP) (Photo by OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images)

“We are excited to be moving and we welcome this next stage of vaccination services in the city and county. This change will enable us to move towards a more sustainable model of working which will help us to continue delivering an outstanding service to our local population.

"We will continue to offer the same range of vaccines at the new sites including first, second, booster and five to 15-year-old vaccinations through booked or walk in appointments.

“The two locations were always a temporary measure in response to the pandemic and were never considered a long-term solution. In recent weeks, our teams have been working hard behind the scenes to find and utilise more long-term spaces so we can continue to provide vaccines to the public going forward from fixed locations.

"Our fantastic team of staff will continue to work at the sites and we welcome anyone who is eligible for a vaccine, or those who has not yet taken up the offer, to come forward for a life-saving jab.”

The new sites will continue to offer vaccinations and the public can book an appointment through 119, the NHS website or by walking in during certain times.