Former Huthwaite community centre left unused for a year to be knocked down

By Jamie Waller, Local Democracy Reporter
Published 26th Jul 2024, 11:59 BST
A former community centre in Huthwaite is facing demolition after Ashfield Council said it wasn’t used at all in a year.

Mill House Community Centre on Mill Close in Huthwaite was closed because the council found it wasn’t sustainable to keep running.

An application to knock the building down and replace it with two council homes will go before the authority’s planning committee next week.

The community centre temporarily closed during the pandemic and didn’t recover, with no events or bookings at all in 2022-23.

Councillors are set to approve plans to demolish Mill House Community Centre in Huthwaite. Photo: SubmittedCouncillors are set to approve plans to demolish Mill House Community Centre in Huthwaite. Photo: Submitted
Councillors are set to approve plans to demolish Mill House Community Centre in Huthwaite. Photo: Submitted

The council says the centre didn’t generate any income for the authority despite incurring day-to-day running costs.

It also had long-term maintenance costs estimated at £36,000 over the next five years.

Five letters of objection have been received, with some complaints over parking with the nearby garages also set for demolition.

The decision to close the community centre – along with the underused Brierley House in Sutton – was described as a ‘no brainer’ by councillors in 2023.

Similar plans to demolish Brierley House and replace it with two council bungalows were approved in April.

Coun Cathy Mason (Lab) objected to the plans, saying the demolition would be a blow for Carsic Estate, which is amongst the most deprived areas in Ashfield.

However the planning committee agreed it was a ‘costly failing building’.

Coun Jason Zadrozny (Ash Ind), council leader, told the planning meeting: “The fact is every single social house we can build is booked up before we start – we are in desperate need and can’t build them fast enough.”

The plans for Mill House Community Centre will go before the council’s planning committee on Wednesday, July 31.

During the 2023 meeting to close the community centres, Coun Tom Hollis (Ash Ind), cabinet member for strategic housing, said: “Frankly, this has no impact upon residents.

“We have a clear ambition to build social homes across the district and to find affordable and good locations for them.

“Clearly these spaces could be better used and to have social homes is extremely important.

“If you look at other venues – there’s the All Saint’s Centre in Huthwaite which is 50 yards down the street and is publicly available with regular hours.”

