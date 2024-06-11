Mansfield mum launches football prediction game for good causes with husband and friends

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A football-loving mother from Mansfield has partnered with her husband and friends to launch a football prediction game where players and good causes both win.

Amy Perkins, who was born in Mansfield, resides in Nottinghamshire with her husband Simon and their two daughters.

Amy and Simon, along with their friends, have officially launched the ‘innovative sports prediction game’ Prophet League in the UK.

Their collective mission is to provide a safe way for players to place small bets on football while raising money for good causes, just in time for Euro 2024.

Amy Perkins, co-founder of Prophet League, from Mansfield.

Amy, co-founder, said: “We believe Prophet League is the future of sports social gaming.

“We exist to provide a true alternative and to provide players with all the fun and excitement of a flutter on the football, whilst doing good and staying safe.”

As part of its “Gaming For Good” model, Prophet League also aims to provide greater exposure for under-represented football in the UK.

Most football prediction games focus exclusively on the Premier League, but Prophet League offers specific games for the Women’s Super League and Scottish football, as well as lower league EFL fixtures.

Prophet League has launched it's first game dedicated to the forthcoming UEFA Euro24.

Prophet League offers additional features such as the ability to create a Friends League, making it a platform for players to use football as a way to raise funds for their own good causes via a Just Giving page.

This gives amateur clubs, community enterprises, or corporate businesses an easy-to-administer, recurring revenue stream for their fundraising activities.

Amy added: “I am a football mum of two girls who love football.

“I know how hard it is to raise money for the teams my girls play for and it felt like rather than just keep asking people for donations we could combine people's love for football and giving at the same time.”

Prophet League is launching at a critical time in the gambling industry, as in April 2023, the UK government announced gambling reforms to address concerns over player safety and industry practices.

However, many have commented that these reforms have not gone far enough to protect players and bring about positive change within the industry.

Amy said that Prophet League aims to be a symbol of progress, showing that entertainment and social responsibility can work together, and create a community where everyone wins.

The game hopes to pioneer a new era of gaming by prioritising positive social impact and player safety ahead of profits.

By imposing low entry fees and weekly game limits, players can never spend more than they can afford.

Players also opt to donate 50p to the designated “charity of the week” thereby raising money for UK charities.

The more people play, the bigger the prize pot, and the bigger the donation to good causes.

Amy continued: “When we designed the game we led with the principle that no-one should be able to spend more than the cost of two cups of coffee per week and that when players win, they win, and can withdraw their winnings immediately.

For more information, visit www.prophetleague.com

The game will start by raising money exclusively for East Midlands charity Rainbows Hospice.