A Mansfield mum has been foraging for dinner for years, even eating poisonous mushrooms – as the native Latvian is unsure why the British are so “fearful” of fungi.

Madara Riley, 38, said she discovered foraging at the age of six after observing her grandparents gather fungi in Latvia.

After relocating to Mansfield, Madara taught her partner, Matthew Riley, aged 44, and her two children – how to forage for food outdoors.

Now the mother of two forages for “premium” mushrooms for her recipes, some of which can sell for up to £80 per container when powdered and sold online.

Madara Riley, Mansfield.

Other ingredients she forages for her “gourmet meals” include edible plants for salads, herbs for seasoning, and nettles for medicinal use.

Madara claims strangers have accused her of being "too poor" to afford food, but she insists she's the one “living in luxury”.

Through years of identifying fungi, Madara said she specialises in making certain poisonous mushrooms safe to eat.

Madara, a quality assurance officer and fungi expert, originally from Latvia, said: “British people are terrified of mushrooms.

Mushrooms that Madara has foraged.

“They're fungi-phobic.

“They don't know about the incredible properties and health benefits each mushroom can bring to your diet.

“Some people are shocked when I pick poisonous mushrooms but I am trained and know how to prepare them correctly so they are safe to eat.”

After discovering foraging at a young age, Madara brought her knowledge with her when she moved to the UK in 2004.

She said she was shocked to see the perception of foraging within the English countryside.

Madara added: “I thought it was a universal skill that everyone had learned, but no one in the UK seemed to forage.

“I always knew I wanted my children to learn this skill.”

Madara said that she lost interest in foraging after going through a divorce.

However, her passion was reignited when she met her current partner, Matthew, in 2013.

Now, she takes her two children from her previous relationship out to the woods on the weekends to forage and appreciate nature.

“I’ve scared people on walks while climbing out of the bush with a basket,” she added.

While foraging, Madara looks for a number of 'luxurious' items like sweet mole plant which can be made into garlic mustard, miners lettuce, and morel mushrooms, which she serves dipped in hot butter.

She even picks some fungi that most British foragers would avoid – because they’re poisonous.

Madara began sharing her knowledge with walking groups and now offers sessions to those looking to learn more about the world of fungi.

She said: “I’m going walk anyway, if a group of people want to come with me that’s lovely, I love sharing the knowledge.

“I never ask for payment, but I tell them if they really found it useful, they can tip me a pound or two for chocolate or fuel.

“I would encourage people to go foraging and photograph the mushrooms from all angles and come back and discover more about their findings.