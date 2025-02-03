Mansfield mum blogger 'thrilled' to make final of Nottingham baby and toddler awards
Gemma Morris runs an Instagram and Facebook page called The Morris Girls: family friendly events in and around Nottingham, where she shares family-friendly events in and around Nottinghamshire.
On her pages, the Mansfield mum shares affordable and child-friendly activities in the area.
Here at your Chad, we consulted with Gemma about county-wide events last summer, sharing details about her blog in a news story.
On news of becoming a finalist for the ‘community champion’ category, Gemma said: “To be nominated and shortlisted feels a huge recognition for the personal hours I put in to running the page, sharing and supporting local businesses and charities, hopefully making life that little bit easier for local parents. To win would be amazing.”
Since announcing the news, Gemma has received tremendous support from her following and took the opportunity to praise her fellow nominees, expressing her gratitude to her followers for their continued support.
Voting for the awards at www.nottinghambabytoddlerevent.co.uk/thenbtawards takes place from February 1 to February 15.
Gemma has recently posted a monthly roundup of events scheduled for February 2025.
Highlights in the area include the ‘Flowers and Friendship Bracelets’ event at the Mansfield Palace Theatre on February 14, and Mansfield Light Night at Carr Bank Park from February 15 to February 17.
Throughout the year, Gemma shares a variety of themed events that list free activities and seasonal fun for families with young children.