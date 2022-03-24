Mansfield MP welcomes £183,200 funding for Changing Places toilets
MP Ben Bradley is delighted Mansfield will be awarded £183,200 in the first round of the Changing Places Fund.
Changing Places toilets are larger accessible toilets for people who cannot use standard accessible facilities, with equipment such as hoists, curtains, adult-sized changing benches, and space for carers.
These facilities are vital for people unable to use standard accessible toilets and for their family and carers.
It is estimated that there are currently only around 1,300 Changing Places toilets in England. This funding will significantly boost this number and increase provision in places where Changing Places toilets are most needed.
Mansfield District Council will be receiving £183,200 and the programme is being delivered in partnership with the charity Muscular Dystrophy UK, co-chairs of the Changing Places Consortium, who will support local authorities in their delivery with technical advice and training.
Mr Bradley said: “Really great news that Mansfield will be receiving £183,200 to boost the provision of Changing Places toilets.
"It’s positive that Government is working with charities and grass-roots organisations to ensure Changing Places toilets are in areas of the community where they are most needed.
“I’m relieved that Government is doing more to ensure our shops, high streets and public places are much more accessible.”
