Darren Hall, aged 36, of Rodney Way, Ilkeston, appeared at Southern Derbyshire Magistrates’ Court in Derby yesterday, June 28.

Wearing a grey tracksuit and jumper, and flanked by two court officers, Hall spoke only to confirm his name and date of birth in the short hearing.

The case was adjourned to Derby Crown Court tomorrow, Friday.

Sarah Henshaw has been described as a 'fantastic mum'. Picture: Derbyshire Constabulary/SWNS

Remanding Hall in custody, Balbir Samra, presiding magistrate, said: “Your case can’t be dealt with here. It is being sent to the Crown Court, Derby Crown Court, and your next appearance will be at 9.30am on June 30.

"Please go with the officers. You are remanded in custody."

A murder investigation was launched following a report on Friday, June 23, that Sarah had not been seen since June 20, at 9pm, at her home in Norman Street, Ilkeston.

Police remain keen to speak to anyone who may have CCTV or dash-cam footage of a blue Ford Transit van, registration beginning YP16, in the early hours of Wednesday, June 21, around the area of J29 and the A617 towards Chesterfield.

Sarah’s mum, Lorraine, has paid tribute to her “wonderful” daughter.

She said: “Sarah was my first-born child – and was a wonderful daughter and sister. She was also a fantastic mum to her two girls, who she loved so much. Sarah would always put others first and was always incredibly kind.

“As a family we are all devastated by her death. We miss her so much and will love her forever.”

Anyone with information that may help detectives with their inquiries is asked to contact Derbyshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 444 of June 23.