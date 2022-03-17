Mansfield MP wants Nottinghamshire to be at the heart of English Tourism Week 2022

Led by VisitEngland, English Tourism Week, which runs from Friday, March 18, and Sunday, March 27, is an annual celebration of the tourism industry, highlighting its economic importance to local economies and promoting the innovation, quality and range of products and services on offer to encourage more people to take domestic breaks.

Ben Bradley MP said: “English Tourism Week is a fantastic opportunity to show the world what we have to offer in our area.

"From Clumber Park to Go Ape, Wheelgate Park, Sherwood Pines and loads of other things to see and do.

Ben Bradley MP at Mansfield Museum

"With so much on our doorstep, I hope Nottinghamshire is at the heart of English Tourism Week.

“I’m doing everything I can to put Nottinghamshire on the map.

"We’ve even secured our very own Nottinghamshire Day on August 25, which is a great chance to promote our area’s history, attractions and products to the world.

“In Westminster, I’m constantly banging on about the amount we have to offer locally.

"It’s great that Government acknowledges this and last year Mansfield was awarded £97,255 through the Welcome Back Fund, which aimed to help councils across England boost tourism, as well as improve green spaces.

“Mansfield is going from strength to strength as it was chosen to be transformed by Severn Trent's £76 million Green Recovery project, as well as being put at the heart of future planning policy for new neighbourhoods and public spaces, after becoming a pilot project with funding to lead on this.

"We have a rich industrial past that we should be proud of, and with this new investment Mansfield will never have looked better.”