Running from Tuesday, March 29, to Saturday, April 9, the Health and Wellbeing Festival offers the chance to try hypnotherapy or holistic treatments, fitness sessions for all abilities, support networks for cancer and stress, as well good old fashioned drop in events for those who fancy a change of scenery, a coffee and a chat.

During the school Easter holidays there will be activities aimed at five to 15-year-olds on teeth hygiene and mindfulness as well as craft projects which include making a positivity cloud and a breathing buddy.

Professional dancer Jessica Wallhead will be joining the festival on Friday, April 8, to run Tik Tok dance classes and experts from Mansfield District Leisure Trust, Mansfield CVS, Nottinghamshire Mind and Ladybrook Enterprises are among the partners supporting the festival by running events.

Mansfield Museum’s Health and Wellbeing Festival is back

Coun Stuart Richardson, portfolio holder for Health and Communities, said: “Mansfield Museum continues to be at the heart of the community, offering health and wellbeing initiatives such as this for everyone to get involved in, no matter their age or ability.

"It makes me proud to see us working in partnership with local organisations who can offer specialist advice on topics such as mindfulness and exercise, helping us achieve our aim of becoming a district where people live happy and healthy lives.”

Museum Curator Jodie Henshaw said: “It’s great to see people feeling more confident to visit Mansfield Museum now that restrictions have been lifted and we all try our best to return to normal.

"Our visitor numbers are steadily increasing and we look forward to seeing familiar faces plus many new ones as we open our doors for the 2022 Health and Wellbeing Festival.”

The full timetable of events can be found online at www.mansfield.gov.uk/whatson or you can find out more by following the social media feeds @mansfieldmuseum.