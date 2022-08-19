Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mr Bradley met with members of the Sherwood Colliery Welfare Centre group, which is run by Slimming World consultant, Sue Redfern, who has more than 20 years experience.

Mr Bradley said: “It was great to meet with inspiring Slimming World members who have all committed to making positive, healthy changes to their lives.

"It’s vital that we tackle major public health issues such as obesity, both to enhance people’s lives and reduce the pressure on the NHS.

“I was particularly pleased to meet Kathleen, who has overwhelmingly been voted 'Woman of the Year' by her peers in the group.

"She told me about her weight loss journey and how it's made her happier and healthier. A huge congratulations to her, she looks really well and it's quite the accolade to be recognised by her friends in the group in this way."

Sue Redfern, Slimming World consultant, said: “It was wonderful that Ben Bradley MP could join us at the Sherwood Colliery Welfare Centre group and see how people from within their constituency are being equipped with the knowledge and skills to lose weight.

"I’m proud to be helping members to change their eating habits and become more active at their own pace, supported every week in our friendly local group.