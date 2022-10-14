Mansfield MP visits company which supports people looking to get back into work

During the meeting on Ben Bradley MP and Futures Group discussed the government’s Restart Scheme and how Futures Group have played a role in making this scheme a success locally.

The Restart Scheme sought to help long term Universal Credit claimants back into work by offering enhanced career support through organisations such as Futures Group.

Ben Bradley said: “I really enjoyed meeting with Futures Group to discuss how we can get more people into work in the jobs our local economy needs.

Mansfield MP Ben Bradley met with Futures Group, a company focussed on empowering people, businesses and communities to achieve more through providing career support

"I was particularly pleased to hear about the success of the Restart Scheme and the impact this is having locally in helping long-term unemployed people off of benefits and back into work building a career for themselves.

“We also discussed our revolutionary devolution deal and the impact this can have on our local training and skills provisions.

"Thanks to this deal, our local leaders will be able to work with local businesses and identify gaps in our region’s market where skills and training is needed most.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"All of this will help to grow our region’s economy which ultimately benefits everyone in the East Midlands.

“I’d like to thank Futures Group for their time and for sharing their expertise and experiences with me.