Mansfield college is promoting benefits of employing people with disabilities

The event is supported by a panel of guest speakers, including Sir John Peace, Lord Touhig and Ben Horner of Boots UK and ROI, who will share inspirational and thought-provoking accounts of how employing skilled people with disabilities can really help businesses and colleagues thrive.

There are many benefits of employing people with disabilities such as: having access to a wider talent pool of candidates, higher staff retention rates and a more motivated workforce, mirroring the diversity of your customers, enhancing your reputation and actively effecting change against a long-term national challenge.

Mark Dale, principal and CEO said: “We are proud to be hosting this conference to support our charitable mission of promoting disability employment.

Portland Charity, with support from the East Midlands Chamber, is hosting a free regional conference to promote the real benefits of employing people with disabilities

"We’ve all heard national media reports that candidates are in short supply, however, there is still a huge untapped and undervalued labour pool of at least one million skilled disabled people ready and highly motivated to work.

“Over the years, the Government has launched several schemes to reduce unemployment for disabled people yet the disability employment gap has only reduced by six per cent since 2013, it still stands at a staggering 28 per cent.

“So, the only way we can drive a step-change for this disadvantaged group is to tackle this challenge ourselves.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"As employers, we can adapt our own recruitment practices and lead by example, showcasing the huge benefits of employing disabled people.

“I am inviting all businesses who are interested in helping us make this change to our conference, where you can access the help and support available to become a more accessible employer, overcome your own recruitment challenges and make a real difference to the lives of disabled people.”

Portland Charity is a national specialist college and registered care home for people with disabilities.

The free event is taking place on Friday, November 4, from 9am to 1.30pm, at Portland College, Nottingham Road, Mansfield. Lunch is included.

Advertisement Hide Ad