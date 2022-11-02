Mansfield MP pays a visit to 'hidden gem' in Pleasley
Cakefield Cakes Tea Room in Pleasley welcomed Mansfield’s MP who stopped by for coffee and cake and to discuss the challenges facing small businesses and what the government was doing to help with this.
During his visit to the tea room in Meden Square, Pleasley, Ben Bradley MP spoke to owner Gemma Lennane.
Mr Bradley said: “It was lovely to meet Gemma and her team at Cakefield Cakes in Pleasley.
“I was interested to learn more about Gemma’s business, especially about how they adapted over the pandemic to serve their local community, by delivering food and even dropping round the local shops to support residents.
“We chatted about the challenges facing small businesses with energy bills and the importance of small businesses having a role in the local community.
"It’s brilliant to see local businesses in Mansfield striving to play an active role in their local communities so do come and pay a visit to this hidden gem.”