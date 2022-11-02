During his visit to the tea room in Meden Square, Pleasley, Ben Bradley MP spoke to owner Gemma Lennane.

Mr Bradley said: “It was lovely to meet Gemma and her team at Cakefield Cakes in Pleasley.

“I was interested to learn more about Gemma’s business, especially about how they adapted over the pandemic to serve their local community, by delivering food and even dropping round the local shops to support residents.

Mansfield MP, Ben Bradley, with Cakefield Cakes Tea Room owner Gemma Lennane

“We chatted about the challenges facing small businesses with energy bills and the importance of small businesses having a role in the local community.