Mansfield insurance firm plans for its future with three new directors

Declan Shaw, Mark Wilson and Karl Sutcliffe, who are all long-standing managers at the company, have now been officially been appointed to the Board of Directors.

Declan Shaw, 31, joined Cowens Survival Capability at the age of 16 as a trainee broker, before working his way up to account executive level.

He said: “I am delighted to have been made a director of Cowens Survival Capability; a business I have spent my whole career working for, and I am excited to be playing a role in the next generation of the company.”

Mark Wilson, 52, has been in insurance for more than 30 years and has spent more than 12 years at Cowens. Mark was appointed sales director in 2017 and will now officially sit on the board of the company.

He said: “We have a real vision for the future of the business and I believe our collaborative approach, together with the fantastic support of our brilliant staff, will enable us to accomplish something really special as we continue to grow.”