Mansfield MP met with Severn Trent to discuss issues and priorities in Mansfield

The MP for Mansfield and Warsop, Ben Bradley, met with Liv Garfield from Severn Trent in Parliament.

During the meeting, Ben and Liv discussed numerous local projects, such as the progress on the landmark £76 million investment by Severn Trent in Mansfield that Ben helped secure. This investment focussed on improving the environment around Mansfield and Severn Trent’s commitment to a greener recovery and work has already started on this investment with the new Memorial Gardens behind town hall.

Included in this was a commitment to finding nature-based solutions to flooding in Mansfield. This focuses on sustainable drainage solutions that move floodwater away from households, such as storm basins, rain gardens and planting significant number of trees.

Ben Bradley MP is pictured at a previous meeting with Severn Trent at County Hall

Ben and Liv also discussed the company’s new River pledges and the wider work they are doing to protect and enhance Nottinghamshire’s environment. These river pledges focus on ensuring storm overflows and sewage treatment works do not harm local rivers and creating more opportunities for people to enjoy Nottinghamshire’s waterways.

Liv and Ben also spoke about issues surrounding the Flood and Water Management Act 2010 and issues around building regulations and water efficiency of residences.

Mr Bradley said: “It was great to meet with Liv from Severn Trent on the first day after recess.

“I was really pleased to get an update on the significant investment Severn Trent has made in Mansfield to help improve our environment and find natural solutions to flooding problems in our area.

“Severn Trent also raised some interesting points around building regulations and water efficiency of households as we move forward.

"With our region classed as water stressed, this issue is vital.

“Following the meeting, I’ve got plenty to follow up on with government and on a local level.