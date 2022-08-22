Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Severn Trent, which provides water to homes and businesses across Nottinghamshire, sees 446m litres of water leak from its network of pipes every day, according to three-year averages.

The Times, which conducted the research, said this makes the company the second worst in the country for wasting water.

Olympic swimming pools hold about 2.5m litres of water when full. This means that, across Severn Trent’s network, the equivalent of 178 Olympic pools is wasted every single day.

Water levels are low in the River Derwent, near Belper.

Severn Trent is not only one of the most wasteful water companies nationally, but it is also among those doing the least to tackle the issue.

Ofwat, the Government body responsible for regulating the UK’s water industry, reported on July 29 that Severn Trent ranked in the bottom three for leakage reduction.

Its figures, again based on three-year averages, show Severn Trent managed to reduce its water leakage by 3.4 per cent – with only two companies registering a figure lower than this.

A Severn Trent spokesman said: “We deliver two billion litres of water and take away 3.1bn litres of wastewater every day across our network of 140,000 kilometres of pipes.

River levels are also at 30 per cent of normal levels. (Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)

“We’re committed to reducing leakage by 15 per cent by 2025 – the biggest reduction ever in a five-year period – and are already making good progress, such as investment in drone technology to detect leaks.

“We are finding and fixing more leaks than ever before – in the last five years we have increased repairs on leaky pipes by 17 per cent.

“Our teams are constantly monitoring the network, checking for flow rate and pressure that may indicate leaks. Their expertise, combined with the technology we use, means we manage to detect 60 per cent of leaks before they become an issue for the public.”

Looking from Bolsover at the parched fields.

The controversy surrounding water wastage comes after Nottinghamshire experienced record-high temperatures earlier this year – which have had a knock-on effect on the county’s water supply.

Severn Trent’s latest situation report revealed river levels across the area it manages have dropped by 70 per cent amid recent hot spells. The company’s reservoirs have also dwindled to 65.7 per cent of their usual capacity – down from 84.5 per cent at the same time last year.

There have been calls for Severn Trent to introduce a hosepipe ban to stop water levels dropping even further.

Stuart Singleton-White, head of campaigns at the Angling Trust, accused Severn Trent and other companies of reacting too slowly to what he believes is now a ‘drought’.

In this aerial view the bed of the Woodhead reservoir can be seen as summer water levels become reduced

He said: “The government must declare a drought now and the water companies should stop dragging their feet. We need to be saving every drop of water we can as things will not get better by simply praying for rain. The Met Office is reporting it is unlikely to come anytime soon, and we could well remain in this dry period through to the autumn.”

While Severn Trent has not ruled out a hosepipe ban, the company’s current message is customers should moderate their use to help maintain water supply for everyone.

A spokesman said: “Our region has experienced the driest July in a century and with no rainfall in the forecast, we’re asking people to be mindful of their water use, as small behavioural changes can add up to a big difference.”

Severn Trent is also facing criticism over its record on pollution and the salary of its chief executive, Liv Garfield.

Garfield, according to The Mail on Sunday, received an extra £830,000 last year.

She ended up receiving £3.9m in 2021 – with perks and bonuses accounting for more than £3m of this total – despite the company raising household bills by about 7.1 per cent.

A Severn Trent spokesman told the publication 75 per cent of Garfield’s pay package is ‘directly linked to delivery’ and reflects ‘a range of customer and environmental measures’.

Although Severn Trent received four stars in a recent environmental performance assessment conducted by the Environment Agency, the most recent annual data from the Rivers Trust shows multiple storm overflows managed by Severn Trent discharged sewage into rivers across its area on hundreds of occasions.

The Rivers Trust found a storm overflow at Wirksworth spilled 164 times for a total of 3,201 hours, discharging into the River Ecclesbourne.

One at Hathersage discharged 140 times – for a total of 2,173 hours – into the River Derwent.

One overflow at Pinxton spent almost 76 full days releasing sewage into the River Erewash – with another at Ambergate discharging into the River Amber for 67 days.

While Severn Trent may have outperformed other providers, Emma Howard Boyd, Environment Agency chairman, criticised the industry as a whole, and urged every company to do more to repair their environmental damage.

She said: “Water companies exist to serve the public.

“Their environmental performance is a breach of trust.