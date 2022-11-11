Mansfield MP joins community for 'morning of reflection' as town marks Remembrance Day

Beginning his day at the Four Seasons Shopping Centre, Coun Ben Bradley, also Nottinghamshire Council leader, volunteered with the Midlands Poppy Appeal and Royal British Legion, selling poppies to constituents and shoppers.

Later that morning, Coun Bradley attended West Nottinghamshire College for a special service of Remembrance.

The service, which lasted for 45 minutes, included a parade of remembrance, a reading, an honour guard and wreath laying, before the playing of the last post and the observing of two minutes silence.

Mansfield's MP Ben Bradley selling poppies with members of the Royal British Legion.

On Remembrance Sunday, November 13, Coun Bradley is due to attend Mansfield’s service of Remembrance at the Mansfield Civic Centre from 10am and invites all those able to attend to join him.

He said: “A morning for contemplation and remembrance.

“I was pleased to attend Four Seasons to support the Royal British Legion and the Poppy Appeal, followed by a poignant and respectful service held by the uniformed protective services department at West Notts College.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I was incredibly grateful to be invited by West Notts College and have the chance to take part in a ceremony put on by our future service personnel.

“The service showed the enduring respect every generation has for our fallen and the duty felt by students to serve and honour their country with respect and dignity.