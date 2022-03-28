Mansfield MP encouraging residents to get involved with Great British Spring Clean
Mansfield MP, Ben Bradley, is encouraging residents across Mansfield and Warsop to take part in this year’s Great British Spring Clean.
Mr Bradley is hoping residents will take part in local litter picking events and help clean up the local area.
The Great British Spring Clean, which is now in its seventh year, will run until April 10, and this year’s message is to join the #BigBagChallenge and pick up as much litter as you can over the next fortnight.
Mr Bradley said: “I urge everyone in Mansfield and Warsop to join the #BigBagChallenge for this year’s Great British Spring Clean.
"It’s a campaign I’ve supported for a number of years and I’ve been proud to get my hands dirty and get involved.
“People underestimate the impact dropping a piece of litter can have, particularly on local services as resources must be used to clean it up.
"By all doing our bit and cleaning up the local area, we can help local councils save hundreds of millions of pounds a year.
"Mansfield has many picturesque places for us all to enjoy. It is a shame when these places are spoilt by litter.
“Over the next two weeks I hope to see residents across Nottinghamshire take part in the #BigBagChallenge and help Keep Britain Tidy.”
