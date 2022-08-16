Mansfield MP donates a piece of Wembley history to charity football match

The charity will be donating proceeds to the Kings Mill toy appeal which provides toys to ill children on ward 25 at Kings Mill Hospital on Mansfield Road. Once Upon a Smile – a charity set up to help children express their bereavement in a safe and fun environment – will also be supported by fundraising.

Alongside the auction, there will be a Frenbot charity football match, which is taking place at Forest Town Arena from 1-6.30pm on Sunday, August 21. Tickets can be purchased on EventBrite. Ben Bradley said: “I wish I could say that it is an absolute pleasure to donate this – but I am incredibly jealous of whoever wins. I would like to keep it for myself.”Fingers crossed it raises a lot of money for such a good cause.”Sadly I cannot take part in this year’s charity game but I am glad to be able to support the day with this donation. Tickets are still available and only £3 – so please get involved.”