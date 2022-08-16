News you can trust since 1952
Mansfield MP donates a piece of Wembley history to charity football match

Mansfield MP Ben Bradley has made a donation to the Frenbot charity football auction, to raise money for two children’s charities.

By Phoebe Cox
Tuesday, 16th August 2022, 8:34 am
Updated Tuesday, 16th August 2022, 8:35 am

The charity will be donating proceeds to the Kings Mill toy appeal which provides toys to ill children on ward 25 at Kings Mill Hospital on Mansfield Road. Once Upon a Smile – a charity set up to help children express their bereavement in a safe and fun environment – will also be supported by fundraising.

The Frenbot charity football auction said that Ben Bradley donated a framed match programme from Nottingham Forest’s big promotion success, along with tickets and royal box passes.

Ben Bradley was all smiles, as he handed over his donation to the Frenbot Charity Football Match team.

The Mansfield MP included the owner, Mr Marinakis’ Wembley pass from the day.

The starting bid is set at £100, with the auction closing at 6pm on Wednesday, August 17.

Bids can be made on the Mansfield Charity Football Match Frenbot 2022 Facebook page.

Alongside the auction, there will be a Frenbot charity football match, which is taking place at Forest Town Arena from 1-6.30pm on Sunday, August 21. Tickets can be purchased on EventBrite. Ben Bradley said: “I wish I could say that it is an absolute pleasure to donate this – but I am incredibly jealous of whoever wins. I would like to keep it for myself.”Fingers crossed it raises a lot of money for such a good cause.”Sadly I cannot take part in this year’s charity game but I am glad to be able to support the day with this donation. Tickets are still available and only £3 – so please get involved.”

