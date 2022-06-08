Mr Bradley was first elected on June 8, 2017, during the snap General Election called by Theresa May.

During his time in Parliament, Mr Bradley's majority has increased from an initial 1,000 votes to more than 16,000 at the last election and he has spoken in the chamber 334 times and taken part in more than 890 votes.

Mr Bradley said: “It has been an absolute pleasure to serve as the MP for Mansfield and Warsop for the past five years.

Ben Bradley MP was elected five years ago

"I think it's fair to say the five years haven't exactly been normal politics, and have been just slightly chaotic, but we have still managed to accomplish quite a lot and raise Mansfield's profile significantly.

“A campaign that has been particularly close to my heart is that of White Working-Class Boys. These lads have too often been forgotten about and left behind, despite the fact that these boys are some of the worst off when it comes to educational outcomes.

"I have been very proud to raise this campaign in Parliament and am very pleased to see it included in the government's levelling up agenda. I feel like it’s the first time really, ever, that places like Mansfield really have a chance to attract funding and political interest and I want to make the most of that for our area.

Mansfield MP, Ben Bradley, outside West Nottinghamshire College

“One of the areas that I have been working on in my five years in Parliament that will make a real difference to my constituents is the amount of funding I have been able to secure for our area. This includes more than £12 million through the Towns Fund and £76 million from Severn Trent, both which will help change our town centre and transform our area.

"The plans on how to spend this money have already been outlined and work will start soon. I look forward to seeing their results and seeing Mansfield and Warsop become even better places to live and work.

“Thank you for everything and I look forward to the years ahead and even more achievements to come.”