Mansfield Woodhouse council tenant warned by court to behave or face eviction

Mansfield District Council sought a possession order after first taking action against Paul Allsop, 52, of Chestnut Grove, Mansfield Woodhouse, after he was arrested on September 27, 2020 for wielding an axe and chainsaw, damaging a door and making threats to kill police officers.

He was sentenced at Nottingham Magistrates' Court on January 7, 2021 for that incident after pleading guilty at an earlier hearing in November 2020 to causing criminal damage to the door of his council bungalow.

He also admitted using or threatening unlawful violence and was sentenced to a 16-week prison sentence suspended for 12 months, ordered to pay £600 compensation to Mansfield District Council and was given a 12 month community order to include 15 rehabilitation activity requirement days.

On November 13, 2020, Allsop was served with a full injunction and on March 11, 2021, at Nottingham County Court, Allsop admitted two breaches of the injunction and was given a three-week prison sentence suspended until the expiry of the council’s injunction on October 7, 2021.

The council served a notice on Allsop on March 24, 2021, warning him that it was seeking possession of his home for breaches to the injunction. Various legal procedures delayed the hearing until May 18, 2022, when Nottingham County Court granted the council a possession order, suspended for five years.

If he breaks any conditions of this suspended possession order at any time in the next five years, the council may seek to pursue eviction action.

Coun Marion Bradshaw, portfolio holder for Safer Communities, Housing and Wellbeing, said: “We and the court recognise that this suspended possession order strikes a balance between sanctions to ensure Paul Allsop lives in a manner that is co-operative and which deters behaviour likely to cause alarm or distress to his neighbours, whilst allowing him one final chance to keep a roof over his head.