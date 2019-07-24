Mansfield MP Ben Bradley calls for government funding to improve A60 junction

Mansfield's MP Ben Bradley has called on central government to provide funding to improve the A60 Sainsbury’s junction.

Traffic jams at the junction can cause delays of over an hour during rush hour.

Ben Bradley with Chris Grayling in January at the A60 Sainsbury's junction

During Mr Bradley's debate on improving transport links in Nottinghamshire, he urged the government to fund transport improvements in Mansfield, including extending the Robin Hood Line.

Mr Bradley spoke out in favour of extending the Robin Hood Line to Ollerton with trains calling at Shirebrook, Warsop and Edwinstowe.

He also asked Michael Ellis MP, Minister in the Department of Transport to consider the huge economic benefits of extending the line, which would improve links to jobs and tourism across North Nottinghamshire.

He also argued that in order to attract new jobs the government needs to ensure that Mansfield and Warsop has efficient access to fast railway services.

Mr Ellis confirmed that under the new franchise, the rail operator is required to submit a business case for extending the line within the first 12 months of the franchise.

The business case will then be reviewed to decide whether the line should be extended.

Mr Ellis also outlined the improvements that will come in with the new East Midlands franchise including a later evening service on weekdays and a new Sunday service alongside refurbished trains providing a more reliable service with free on-board wi-fi, USB points, at-seat power and increased luggage space.

The Minister also confirmed that Nottinghamshire County Council has produced a high-level appraisal of the options for improvements and highlighted that a £150 million funding pot has opened which will help deal with local pinch points.

The Minister said that stretches of the A617, the A60, the A38 and the A614 that serve Mansfield are now classified as part of the major road network which means that they could be eligible for improvements funded through the national roads fund.

Mr Bradley said:“I was pleased to be able to secure a debate about transport in Nottinghamshire.

"I am always keen to stand up for Mansfield and Warsop and raise my constituents concerns with Ministers.

"I asked for my constituents comments on local transport issues on Facebook and I was pleased to include some of them in my speech.

"I discussed the Robin Hood Line and the A60 junction and called for more Government support for local transport projects to reduce congestion.

"Improving transport links would provide a real economic boost locally, linking up areas and ensuring that people in Mansfield can access jobs across North Nottinghamshire.

"Improving local roads and increasing train services could boost tourism locally too. With Sherwood forest on our doorstep we need to encourage more tourists to visit Mansfield.

"Nottinghamshire needs a fair slice of transport funding and I will continue to lobby the government over the coming months to do more to invest in local roads and the Robin Hood line.”