Robin Hood line extension now one step closer

Plans to extend Nottinghamshire's Robin Hood train line are one step closer to becoming a reality.

The drive to extend the line, boosting tourism and providing better transport links has seen Newark and Sherwood's MP Mark Spencer lobbying senior transport ministers to approve plans.

The planned extension would take the line into Warsop, Edwinstowe and Ollerton, linking local people to new jobs at the former Welbeck and Thoresby Colliery sites, as well as boosting tourism in Sherwood Forest.

As a result, the next operator of the Robin Hood Line is now formally required by the Department of Transport to prepare and create a business case for extending the line, something which operators previously did not have to do.

Mr Spencer said: “This is a really positive and important step forward for getting the Robin Hood Line extended up through to Ollerton and Edwinstowe.”

“I know how much of a positive for the north of the constituency it would be, and I’ve really been pushing for our voices to be heard. I’m very pleased that we’ve managed to secure this requirement from the Government.”

“I’ll keep banging on about the Robin Hood Line down in Westminster and Parliament as long as I have to until it’s sorted.”

