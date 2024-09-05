Mansfield mining museum celebrates fundraising milestone for memorial project

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Nottinghamshire Mining Museum, located in Mansfield, has received £14,100 from the UK Government’s Shared Prosperity Fund – reaching phase one of its £30,000 target to “shine a light” on the area’s coal mining past.

This fundraising milestone has been achieved through a combination of individual donations, grants from Mansfield Building Society, Nottingham Community Fund, Thomas Farr Charity, Brunts Charity, trade unions and the UK Government’s Shared Prosperity Fund.

Ann Donlan, volunteer and museum trustee, said: “With the donation from the UK Government Prosperity Fund, we are now in a position where we can ask Rachel Carter to begin the process of designing and creating a maquette (a small model of the final commemorative sculpture).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“The process of designing the sculpture will be collaborative and we will hold open events in the museum for this purpose.

A current exhibition at the museum focuses on the significant role of women in mining communities, particularly during the Miners' Strike of 1984-85. Jane Bramley, Ann Donlan, Sally Higgins and Chris Laycock at Nottinghamshire Mining Museum, Mansfield Railway Station.

“When the maquette is completed in spring 2025 – it will be on display in the museum and at other venues to be arranged.

“We will then commence the bigger task of raising the several hundred thousand pounds required to produce the full-size commemorative sculpture, for the Miners’ Park at Berry Hill, Mansfield.

“We should like to thank all our donors, small and large.”

For more details about the project and its aims, visit: www.facebook.com/NottsMining

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Through existing donations, the museum and its volunteers have worked with 150 children in five events at three schools in Mansfield, and with both Mansfield and Ollerton communities.

Rachel Carter, a sculptor who will be working on the project, has created a mining theatre activity kit which enables the museum to share the county’s coalmining history with children in an engaging and original format.