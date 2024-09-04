Reeves is 'no Robin Hood’, slams Mansfield pensioner amid Chancellor's winter fuel allowance scrap
Chancellor Rachel Reeves announced that she plans to scrap some winter fuel payments, which is expected to reduce the number of pensioners receiving them from 11.4 million to 1.5 million. This move is projected to save the treasury £1.4 billion for this financial year.
This change will take effect as part of the autumn budget in October 2024.
In addition to winter fuel payments, pensioners in England can seek financial assistance from The Household Support Fund, which is valued at £421 million.
Originally scheduled to end in September, the fund will now continue until the end of March next year.
Despite facing backlash from concerned pensioners about the decision, the chancellor has defended the government’s plans.
Some Mansfield and Ashfield residents, including Mansfield pensioner David Hardstaff, have expressed growing concerns and criticism about the news.
As in a letter to Steve Yemm MP for Mansfield, as seen by your Chad, Mr Hardstaff has expressed the significant outcry and anger regarding the chancellor's decision to cut winter fuel payments for pensioners who do not receive pension credit.
In the letter, he said: “This decision is completely unjustified and unfair.”
He added: “Clearly the chancellor believes that we and millions of others should not be comfortable in our old age.
“She is robbing the poor to give to the rich. She is no Robin Hood.”
Mr Hardstaff compared the chancellor to the historical Sheriff of Nottingham as portrayed in long-standing Robin Hood stories and local folklore.
Concluding the letter, Mr Hardstaff asked the MP to clarify his position on the scrapping of the winter fuel allowance.
Michael James, commenting on your Chad’s Facebook page, at www.facebook.com/mansfieldchad, said: “She can defend it all she likes.
“Two tier Keir and the cult were aware of the fiscal state of the UK prior to the election and blatantly lied to the electorate.
“They have no shame.”
Fliss Shilling said: “It disgusting. Just what will be next. They are picking on pensioners.
“Pensioners who have paid into the system all their lives and are now worried about how they are going to eat and heat.”
Lynn Collins added: “Will she be claiming her allowance this winter?
“Her salary is much higher than what pensioners receive yet she can still claim.
“I thought Labour were going to look after the pensioners. Obviously not.”
The treasury anticipates that the new full State Pension will increase by over £400 a year in cash terms, exceeding the rate of inflation, as a result of the triple lock next April.
Internal calculations seen by the BBC indicate a “high likelihood” that the state pension will be raised in line with average earnings figures set to be released next week.
This commitment represents an expensive election promise made by all the main parties, considering the £130 billion a year state pension bill.
However, some campaigners and opposition parties argue that “not enough” is being done to assist hundreds of thousands of pensioner households, especially in rural areas, who live below the poverty line and will still lose their winter payment.
Mr Yemm has been approached for comment.
