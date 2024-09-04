Reeves is 'no Robin Hood’, slams Mansfield pensioner amid Chancellor's winter fuel allowance scrap

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A Mansfield pensioner has hit out at the chancellor for the government’s decision to eliminate pensioners’ winter fuel allowance – stating that Reeves is “no Robin Hood” in a Nottinghamshire reference that echoes national outrage.

Chancellor Rachel Reeves announced that she plans to scrap some winter fuel payments, which is expected to reduce the number of pensioners receiving them from 11.4 million to 1.5 million. This move is projected to save the treasury £1.4 billion for this financial year.

This change will take effect as part of the autumn budget in October 2024.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In addition to winter fuel payments, pensioners in England can seek financial assistance from The Household Support Fund, which is valued at £421 million.

Chancellor of the Exchequer Rachel Reeves speaks during a press conference at the Treasury in central London on July 29, 2024. (Photo by LUCY NORTH/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

Originally scheduled to end in September, the fund will now continue until the end of March next year.

Despite facing backlash from concerned pensioners about the decision, the chancellor has defended the government’s plans.

Some Mansfield and Ashfield residents, including Mansfield pensioner David Hardstaff, have expressed growing concerns and criticism about the news.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As in a letter to Steve Yemm MP for Mansfield, as seen by your Chad, Mr Hardstaff has expressed the significant outcry and anger regarding the chancellor's decision to cut winter fuel payments for pensioners who do not receive pension credit.

Image: Mansfield town centre by Brian Eyre. Residents and pensioners in Mansfield have voiced their criticism of the government's decision to eliminate winter fuel allowance for some pensioners. Mr David Hardstaff, a Mansfield pensioner, has written a letter to his MP expressing his mounting concerns.

In the letter, he said: “This decision is completely unjustified and unfair.”

He added: “Clearly the chancellor believes that we and millions of others should not be comfortable in our old age.

“She is robbing the poor to give to the rich. She is no Robin Hood.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Hardstaff compared the chancellor to the historical Sheriff of Nottingham as portrayed in long-standing Robin Hood stories and local folklore.

Image: Sutton town centre by Chris Etchells. Residents and pensioners in Ashfield have slammed the chancellor’s plans to scrap winter fuel allowance for hundreds of pensioners.

Concluding the letter, Mr Hardstaff asked the MP to clarify his position on the scrapping of the winter fuel allowance.

Michael James, commenting on your Chad’s Facebook page, at www.facebook.com/mansfieldchad, said: “She can defend it all she likes.

“Two tier Keir and the cult were aware of the fiscal state of the UK prior to the election and blatantly lied to the electorate.

Mansfield pensioner Mr Hardstaff stated that Chancellor Rachel Reeves was "no Robin Hood," likening her to the Sheriff of Nottingham in local folklore instead. (Photo: Jason Chadwick)

“They have no shame.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fliss Shilling said: “It disgusting. Just what will be next. They are picking on pensioners.

“Pensioners who have paid into the system all their lives and are now worried about how they are going to eat and heat.”

Lynn Collins added: “Will she be claiming her allowance this winter?

“Her salary is much higher than what pensioners receive yet she can still claim.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I thought Labour were going to look after the pensioners. Obviously not.”

The treasury anticipates that the new full State Pension will increase by over £400 a year in cash terms, exceeding the rate of inflation, as a result of the triple lock next April.

Internal calculations seen by the BBC indicate a “high likelihood” that the state pension will be raised in line with average earnings figures set to be released next week.

This commitment represents an expensive election promise made by all the main parties, considering the £130 billion a year state pension bill.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, some campaigners and opposition parties argue that “not enough” is being done to assist hundreds of thousands of pensioner households, especially in rural areas, who live below the poverty line and will still lose their winter payment.

Mr Yemm has been approached for comment.