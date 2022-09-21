Mansfield mayor writes to Prime Minister for greater support after council declares ‘cost of living emergency’

The Labour-led authority unanimously approved a motion declaring the ’emergency’ at its latest meeting and has now written to Ms Truss calling for the Government to offer more support to homes.

The motion asked for ‘urgent action’ during the winter, including ‘immediate financial support to help address the increased household cost in energy’.

The letter also asks for an increase in support grants for local councils, particularly for help with housing, and an increase in funds for food banks.

Andy Abrahams, Mansfield mayor, has written to Prime Minister Liz Truss.

Andy Abrahams, Mansfield mayor, proposed the motion.

He called for an increase in funding to prevent families from being evicted by private landlords and a rise in the household support grant used for food and fuel vouchers.

He also wants ministers to consider a reduction in VAT to ‘put money back into the pockets of residents’ and for action to increase investments in insulation, nuclear and renewable energies.

Mr Abrahams told the meeting: “The effects of higher taxes, increased energy, fuel and food prices are being felt by residents and businesses across the district.

Prime Minister Liz Truss.

“All this is happening at a time when, in the Mansfield district, the average worker has seen real wages fall by £988. This is likely to get worse and is affecting people who are in work.

“We have been on the front foot, but this is not going to be enough.

“In order to support residents and businesses across the district, we will write to the Government to ask for urgent action to relieve the cost of living crisis.

“We need to be able to have the funding to provide something for the most vulnerable in our societies.”

The motion was supported by all councillors in the chamber, despite dispute at times over political elements of the debate.

Coun Amanda Fisher, Independent member for Woodhouse ward, said: “There are a number of community groups that do some fantastic work out there and they should be applauded for that, but we shouldn’t be normalising it either.

“We shouldn’t be normalising food banks or finding places for people to keep warm. We should be shouting to the rooftops for the Government to sort it out and quickly.”

An amendment was proposed by Coun Rob Elliman, Conservative member for Oakham, supporting measures Prime Minister Liz Truss and the Tory Government have already announced on the issue.

This included the £150 council tax rebate, a £2,500 cap on household energy bills and other funds supporting residents with rising costs.

He said: “These are all facts and actions that have and are in place.

“For me, I’d like the Government to look at lowering taxes, because I think it would benefit the hardworking people of Mansfield.”

However, Coun John Smart, Labour member for Ransom Wood, said: “We shouldn’t be relying on that – people should have a fair standard of living.”

The amendment was voted down before councillors unanimously backed Mr Abrahams’ substantive motion.

Its approval means the mayor will now write to the Government calling for enhanced support this winter.

It comes as the Government announced a plan to help households and businesses with soaring bills for two years.

The letter

Mr Abrahams has now written to the Prime Minister:

Dear Prime Minister,

Cost of Living Crisis

Following a meeting of Full Council yesterday, Mansfield District Council has declared a cost of living emergency and I am writing to you to urge you and your government to take action to support our residents during this unprecedented and challenging time.

The effects of higher taxes and increasing energy, food and fuel prices are being felt by residents and businesses across the district.

In 2020, almost 16 per cent of households in Mansfield were experiencing fuel poverty, living in homes which have poor energy efficiency and incomes below the poverty line. The year-on-year trend for this data indicates that this figure continues to worsen today and that is before the effects of the significant energy price increases in April, and October 2022 are taken into account.

The Government has suspended the state pensions ‘triple lock’ for the current financial year, meaning that, instead of an 8.3 per cent rise under the triple lock formula, the state pension increase will now only be 3.1 per cent.

In March 2022, the Trussell Trust reported that more than 4,200 food parcels were handed out in Mansfield; this is a staggering 62 per cent increase in just one year.

All this is happening at a time when in the Mansfield district, the average worker saw real wages fall.

I note and welcome the announcement made on 8th September of the government’s intention to cap the typical energy bill at £2,500p.a., however, this is still a significant sum and beyond the means of many people.

I am writing to the you to request that you and your Government take urgent action to relieve the cost of living crisis through such measures as:

1. Provide immediate financial support for our residents to help address the increased household costs in energy.

2. Allocate an increase in support grants to local government, specifically:

2.1 Increase funding for Discretionary Housing Payments as a matter of urgency – 82 per cent of the district council’s funding for 2022/23 has already been allocated due to families already in financial hardship.

2.2 Increase Nottinghamshire County Council’s Household Support Grant for fuel and food vouchers

2.3 Increase funding to ‘Feeding Britain’ to support FOOD Clubs and food banks

2.4 Increase funding for ‘Call before you serve’ to prevent families being evicted

3. Stabilise the foundations of the economy by providing emergency support for businesses

4. Consider reducing VAT putting money back into the pockets of our residents and boosting the economy.

5. Provide security for the future through delivering a real an immediate increase in investment in UK insulation, nuclear and renewable energy

6. Put in place a longer-term approach to economic growth and security I urge you to give my request your immediate attention and I look forward to a prompt and positive reply.

Yours Sincerely

Andy Abrahams