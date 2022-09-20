Theft of historic postcards mars successful heritage event in Mansfield

The Old Meeting House Unitarian Chapel, off Stockwell Gate, which dates back to 1702, hosted the heritage event, ‘Makers And Shakers Of Mansfield’, on Saturday and Sunday.

It comprised talks, exhibitions, games and music, to mark the businesses and individuals who have helped to shape the town over the years.

But during one of the talks on Saturday morning, a family album of 200 postcards, dating back to before the First World War, was stolen.

These postcards, sent by soldiers on the frontline in France during the First World War, are in the album stolen at the heritage event.

"We were devastated,” said Old Meeting House trustee Peter Faulkner, 72, who donated the album as part of a collection of 600 postcards.

"The postcards belonged to my great-aunt, Mabel Higgs, who died in the 1980s. We have cherished them for many years and now they are gone.

"Some were sent by people on holiday, some at Christmas and some to loved ones from soldiers on the frontline in the First World War.

"Postcards used to be the equivalent of modern-day WhatsApp messages. When you read these, they represent the history of Mansfield.”

The three albums of historic postcards on display the Old Meeting House in Mansfield at the weekend.

The man who stole the postcards tried to sell them moments later in an antiques shop in Mansfield town centre. The shop smelled a rat and refused to co-operate.

Now the police are on to it, describing the wanted thief as about 25 years old, skinny, with short, black hair and about 5’10” tall. He was wearing a black and white tracksuit.

If you can help, call the police on 101, quoting incident number 309 of September 17. It is feared the man might have dumped the postcards, which are all addressed to Mabel at 82 Blake Street, Mansfield Woodhouse.

The Old Meeting House Unitarian Chapel, off Stockwell Gate in Mansfield, which is the oldest non-conformist place of worship in Nottinghamshire, dating back to 1702.

The Rev Maria Pap, the minister at the Old Meeting House, said she was “very distressed” by the theft, but was delighted by the event overall, which attracted more than 100 visitors.

Among the famous Mansfield names celebrated were the Royce family, the Hollins family, John Harrop White and the Brunts Charity.

Author John Taylor gave a talk on his new book, ‘Mansfield – 199 Essays’, relaying the history of the town.