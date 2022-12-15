Mansfield Mayor visits Rainworth housing development to mark launch of new homes

Executive Mayor of Mansfield, Andy Abrahams, was given a tour around the Elm Tree Park development by David Wilson Homes Sheffield’s managing director, Gary Chambers, as well as the site manager, Richard Mason, and assistant site manager, Thomas Hemingway.

Andy Abrahams said: “It is fantastic news to see work beginning on building more good-quality housing in the district.

"We want to keep our residents in Mansfield by giving them the opportunity to upgrade their homes as families expand, and for new visitors from outside the district to welcome them in to Mansfield - all of which contributes to growing our local economy.

Thomas Hemingway, assistant site manager, Gary Chambers, David Wilson Homes Sheffield’s managing director, Executive Mayor Andy Abrahams, and Richard Mason, site manager

“I’m really pleased that we are shaping new developments to be mindful of our environment and protect biodiversity.

“Our Local Plan says that the district needs 6,500 new homes by 2033, so I'm pleased this is another development helping the council to meet that target.”

As a brand new community, the development will also underpin approximately 398 jobs for local people during its time and will bring significant investment to the area.

Gary Chambers, managing director at David Wilson Homes Sheffield, said: “We’re really excited to have now released a number of homes at the development, and as it starts to progress, we will not only be contributing to the local area financially, but also in terms of the jobs we have created for local people and the properties we are building.