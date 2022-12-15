Christmas 2022 bin collection dates: When your rubbish and recycling will be collected in Mansfield

Households whose collections fall on Mondays will have their waste collected two days earlier than usual because of the way the bank holidays fall.

People whose blue bins and glass bins are due to be emptied on Boxing Day (Monday, December 26), will now have them emptied on Christmas Eve (Saturday, December 24).

All other Mansfield District Council bin collections over Christmas, including those scheduled for the Christmas Day Bank Holiday on Tuesday, December 27, will go ahead as usual.

When will your bin be collected this Christmas?

Bin crews will always take side waste when emptying the recycling bin as long as it is presented in a cardboard box or paper bag alongside the blue bin.

Crews will also take one bin bag of side waste along with the first general waste bin collection after Christmas. The bag should be securely tied and presented at the kerbside next to the green bin.

The council reminds residents that their bins should display their house number and advises that bins must be out by 6am. If crews are unable to empty bins due to parking issues or severe weather, residents should leave their bin out and the crew will return as soon as possible.

Excess waste can be taken to one of Nottinghamshire County Council's Household Waste Recycling Centres.