Mansfield mayor spreads Christmas cheer with £500 boost to buy gifts for residents

Mansfield District Council’s Secret Santa Appeal has been boosted by a grant from the Mayor’s 500 Fund.

The £500 will be used to buy toys and gifts for adults and children across the district as the campaign seeks to reach even more local families.

The Secret Santa Appeal, in partnership with Mansfield Building Society, is taking place for the third year in a row and is already seeing floods of donations from the public.

Mayor Andy Abrahams

Residents can take new and unused presents to various drop-off locations for children of all ages and their adult carers until Monday, November 28. Or, they can make a monetary donation on the council’s JustGiving page.

The Mayor set up the fund when he was elected in May 2019, with the idea to help as many community projects as possible in small amounts up to £500.

The fund is made up of the Mayor donating 30 percent of his take-home salary, and the opportunity to apply comes several times a year.

Elected Mayor Andy Abrahams said: “I'm passionate about our local community and enjoy giving something back to Mansfield each year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“As we get closer to Christmas, coupled with the difficulties many families in Mansfield are facing this year with the cost of living, I want to make sure all the girls and boys get a present from Santa this year.

“With this extra cash boost, I hope we can do just that. We also ask for donations and gifts suitable for adult carers in our communities who also need a small token of thanks this festive season.

"I hope that making these donations from my allowance will encourage other organisations to contribute to our Secret Santa initiative or other groups in their neighbourhoods for the benefit of everyone this Christmas."

Among those who have benefited so far from the Mayor 500 scheme are Thoresby Band, Mansfield Community Choir, Mansfield Harriers Athletics Club, 2nd Mansfield Woodhouse Guides and Vibrant Warsop.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Groups, associations and individuals can apply for up to £500 to support projects in their area.

The funding can be used for revenue and capital but must benefit the community directly.

News of when applications will re-open will be made via the council's Facebook page and website.

For more information, visit www.mansfield.gov.uk/mayors500fund. The next funding opportunity is anticipated in February 2023.

Advertisement Hide Ad

There will be various drop-off locations where people can leave their donations until Monday, November 28, when they will be collected and distributed through Mansfield Children’s Centre Service, Family Action FOOD Clubs and local schools.

The drop-off points are:

Old Town Hall, Mansfield town centre

Mansfield Building Society branch

Advertisement Hide Ad

Civic Corner café, Mansfield Civic Centre

Four Seasons Shopping Centre (from Monday 14 November, after the Royal British Legion poppy appeal has finished)

Ravensdale Children’s Centre

Mansfield Woodhouse Children’s Centre

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ladybrook Children’s Centre

Warsop Children’s Centre

Mansfield Museum

Smyths Toys, Portland Retail Park, Mansfield

Advertisement Hide Ad