The male is described as white, about 5ft 6in, with short hair and carrying an Adidas rucksack.

On one occasion, he had a bicycle with him.

He has been seen on CCTV to be working alone.

Please ensure your vehicles are locked and secure

A Nottinghamshire Police spokesman said: “The areas at the minute that we are aware he has attended is Berry Hill, in and around streets near Lindhurst Lane and the 'quarry' area.

“Please ensure that your vehicles are locked and secure.

“Please set any house alarms you may have when not in or when going to bed.

“Please lock all gates you have and secure your sheds.”