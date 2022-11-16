Man spotted trying car door handles around Berry Hill area of Mansfield
A man has been spotted in Mansfield walking onto people's driveways and trying the car door handles in an apparent attempt to see if any have been left insecure.
The male is described as white, about 5ft 6in, with short hair and carrying an Adidas rucksack.
On one occasion, he had a bicycle with him.
He has been seen on CCTV to be working alone.
A Nottinghamshire Police spokesman said: “The areas at the minute that we are aware he has attended is Berry Hill, in and around streets near Lindhurst Lane and the 'quarry' area.
“Please ensure that your vehicles are locked and secure.
“Please set any house alarms you may have when not in or when going to bed.
“Please lock all gates you have and secure your sheds.”
If you have any information or have been the victim of something similar, please contact the police on 101.