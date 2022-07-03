Mansfield Mayor given tour of new development which includes Domino’s, Taco Bell, and Tim Hortons

The ARBA Property Group’s £12 million project is transforming the former bus station site, a key focal point for people going into Mansfield town centre from Sutton Road.

ARBA completed the first phase, ready for the outlet operators Domino’s, Taco Bell, and Tim Hortons, to put the finishing touches to the internal aspects of their outlets.

It has been calculated that the three food outlets alone will create up to 50 jobs and add around £1m to the local economy each year.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Michael Robinson, co-chief executive at Mansfield District Council, Richard Burns from ARBA, Mayor Andy Abrahams, Tanbry Construction's Robert Bryant, and Will Morlidge from D2N2.

Andy Abrahams, Mansfield mayor, said: “The Stockwell Gate North project is a commitment to regenerate a major gateway site in Mansfield, bring more jobs to the town and provide diversity and choice in the town centre economy.

“Despite the issues of the past couple of years with COVID and lockdowns, the aspiration to deliver the scheme hasn’t wavered and it’s exciting to see phase one coming to fruition.”

As well as Mansfield-based ARBA, the scheme has been a real Mansfield project, with, for example, Tanbry Construction, of The Broadway, carrying out the building work.

Will Morlidge, chief executive of D2N2, the Local Enterprise Partnership for Nottinghamshire, which has provided support for the development, said: “It’s wonderful to see how this place has been transformed, and great to see that employment opportunities are being created.

“Not only will the new outlets help to increase the footfall into the town centre, but they will also particularly add to the development of the nighttime economy of Mansfield as a whole.”

Taco Bell, Tim Hortons, and Domino’s have taken up the three outlets.

Richard Burns, from ARBA, said: “It has taken a lot of hard work from ARBA, its suppliers, and the local authority, to get to this stage, and to create something that we, as Mansfield people, can be proud of.