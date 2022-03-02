Mansfield District Council is standing in support of Ukraine following its invasion by Russia.

The blue and yellow Ukraine flag was raised at the Civic Centre yesterday (March 1) and from today (March 2), the council is also lighting up the Old Town Hall in the blue and yellow, and the Bentinck Memorial in yellow, as a sign of friendship, and is encouraging the owners other buildings in the district to show similar support.

Executive Mayor Andy Abrahams said: "We're saddened and appalled by the ongoing situation in Ukraine and we want to reach out to Ukrainians who call Nottinghamshire their home, to stand by them and their community.

"Many people probably feel quite helpless as they witness the horrific events unravelling hour by hour on the TV or social media but there are ways to support families in Ukraine in their darkest hours and at this time of tremendous uncertainty.

"The pandemic showed that people in Mansfield really care and can rally support in times of need. For the people in Ukraine, this time is now. Thousands are in desperate need of humanitarian aid."

The council is keen to promote any fund-raising or relief aid activities for Ukraine in the district and is encouraging local organisations to get in touch.

There are local collections for refugees taking place at the Old Meeting House. See www.facebook.com/MansfieldOldMeetingHouse/ for more details.

Among the items they are requesting are first aid supplies, protein bars and small packets of nut and raisins, crunchy peanut butter in plastic containers, instant soup mixes, toiletries, warm socks, fingerless mittens, thick tights (large) and nappies and baby food.