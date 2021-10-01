With Sarah Everard and Sabina Nessa in the news, we asked; how safe do you feel in Mansfield and Ashfield?

As a female, I have often been left unable to get a taxi after a night out, and had no option other than to walk home.

Having had previous experiences of unwanted attention while walking alone, I ensure I walk in well-lit areas with my mobile in my hand at all times.

On the most part, my journeys have been without concern, however we asked for readers’ experiences, and many admitted they feared walking alone.

Sarah Everard and Sabina Nessa were both killed while walking alone

Sarah Dyer explains her view: “I haven’t felt safe in town in the day for a while now, let alone at night, too many drug users about.

"I usually, on the rare occasions I go into town, have my car keys threaded through my fingers just in case – you never know,”

Hayley Etches said: “Do I feel safe? The short answer is ‘no’.

"Unfortunately, I don't think there is any straight forward solution, there are so many aspects of society and even the law that need to change.

Sarah Everard's killer was handed a whole life jail term

"Unfortunately, the actions of one police officer here has now created a distrust for a lot of people.

"Logically, we know police are there to protect us but, personally, the question will always remain in the back of my mind "what if?" and I don't think there is anything that can change that.

"The world is a terrifying place and it will take drastic changes for women to feel safe.”

Amber Valley Council is trimming hedges and improving street lights to improve safety, and we asked if that would help the situation in Nottinghamshire.

Sabina Nessa was walking to meet her friends at a bar when she was killed.

Joanne Betteridge said: “Yes, if you make sure places aren’t overgrown, and improve the lighting, with more patrols by either the police or police community support officers.”

Hayley Coombes agreed: “I think it would help – Stanton Hill has lots of butterfly trees that are very overgrown, especially near the old Miners Arms pub.”

