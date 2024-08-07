Mansfield Market seeks 'cheesy' traders to bring flavour to town

By Phoebe Cox
Published 7th Aug 2024, 15:21 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

Mansfield Market is seeking cheese traders to join the community, supplying 'cheesy' treats for customers throughout the year.

Are you a passionate cheese trader with a variety of delicious cheeses to share?

Mansfield Market is looking for talented cheese traders to join its community and bring cheesy delights to eager customers.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

This is a great opportunity to grow a cheese business and be a part of the town centre community.

Cheese. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)Cheese. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)
Cheese. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

In a Facebook post seeking traders, Mansfield Market – www.facebook.com/MansfieldMarketOfficial – said: “Let’s make our market even more flavourful together.”

Read More
WATCH: Two arrests made on Warsop High Street following reports of a disturbance

If you are interested, please fill out this online form at https://ow.ly/jI5i50RSn12 and email it to [email protected] or call 01623 463073 to discuss availability of trading days, product lines, and the number of stalls.

Mansfield Market is open five days a week, from Tuesday to Saturday, from 9am to 4pm. It also has a food court.

On Tuesday and Wednesday, mixed goods are available, while on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday, new goods are sold.

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1952
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice