Mansfield Market is seeking cheese traders to join the community, supplying 'cheesy' treats for customers throughout the year.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Are you a passionate cheese trader with a variety of delicious cheeses to share?

Mansfield Market is looking for talented cheese traders to join its community and bring cheesy delights to eager customers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This is a great opportunity to grow a cheese business and be a part of the town centre community.

Cheese. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

In a Facebook post seeking traders, Mansfield Market – www.facebook.com/MansfieldMarketOfficial – said: “Let’s make our market even more flavourful together.”

If you are interested, please fill out this online form at https://ow.ly/jI5i50RSn12 and email it to [email protected] or call 01623 463073 to discuss availability of trading days, product lines, and the number of stalls.

Mansfield Market is open five days a week, from Tuesday to Saturday, from 9am to 4pm. It also has a food court.

On Tuesday and Wednesday, mixed goods are available, while on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday, new goods are sold.