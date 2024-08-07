Mansfield Market seeks 'cheesy' traders to bring flavour to town
Are you a passionate cheese trader with a variety of delicious cheeses to share?
Mansfield Market is looking for talented cheese traders to join its community and bring cheesy delights to eager customers.
This is a great opportunity to grow a cheese business and be a part of the town centre community.
In a Facebook post seeking traders, Mansfield Market – www.facebook.com/MansfieldMarketOfficial – said: “Let’s make our market even more flavourful together.”
If you are interested, please fill out this online form at https://ow.ly/jI5i50RSn12 and email it to [email protected] or call 01623 463073 to discuss availability of trading days, product lines, and the number of stalls.
Mansfield Market is open five days a week, from Tuesday to Saturday, from 9am to 4pm. It also has a food court.
On Tuesday and Wednesday, mixed goods are available, while on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday, new goods are sold.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.