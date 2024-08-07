WATCH: Two arrests made on Warsop High Street following reports of a disturbance

By Phoebe Cox
Published 7th Aug 2024, 11:59 BST
Updated 7th Aug 2024, 12:06 BST

Two men have been arrested in Warsop after reports of a disturbance.

Police were called to Warsop High Street at about 9.20pm on Tuesday, August 6, after reports of a disturbance.

Multiple officers attended the scene and later arrested a 34-year-old man on suspicion of possessing a knife and an offence under the Public Order Act.

He remains in police custody.

There was a police presence on Warsop High Street as two men were arrested.
There was a police presence on Warsop High Street as two men were arrested.
Another man was arrested on suspicion of being drunk and disorderly and was later given a fixed penalty notice.

One resident at the scene, who would prefer to remain anonymous, said: “One of the men was on the roof with a knife.

“He had no shirt on and was put in the back of a police van.”

Warsop residents assembled on the High Street behind the police cordon and erupted into cheers as the arrests were made.
Warsop residents assembled on the High Street behind the police cordon and erupted into cheers as the arrests were made.

Inspector Kylie Davies, district commander for Mansfield, said: “We are currently investigating this incident and urge anyone with relevant information to share it with us directly by calling 101 and quoting incident 723 of 6 August 2024.”

