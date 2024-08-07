WATCH: Two arrests made on Warsop High Street following reports of a disturbance

Two men have been arrested in Warsop after reports of a disturbance.

Police were called to Warsop High Street at about 9.20pm on Tuesday, August 6, after reports of a disturbance.

Multiple officers attended the scene and later arrested a 34-year-old man on suspicion of possessing a knife and an offence under the Public Order Act.

He remains in police custody.

Another man was arrested on suspicion of being drunk and disorderly and was later given a fixed penalty notice.

One resident at the scene, who would prefer to remain anonymous, said: “One of the men was on the roof with a knife.

“He had no shirt on and was put in the back of a police van.”

Warsop residents assembled on the High Street behind the police cordon and erupted into cheers as the arrests were made.

Inspector Kylie Davies, district commander for Mansfield, said: “We are currently investigating this incident and urge anyone with relevant information to share it with us directly by calling 101 and quoting incident 723 of 6 August 2024.”