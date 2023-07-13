Mansfield man's insurance claim voided over firm's accusation of dishonest occupation

Leon Widdowson said he had difficulties with his insurance company Eridge Underwriting Agency following a vehicle collision in May.

The 22-year-old was left “shaken up” by the collision, but was “shocked” to see his claim “voided” due to the company claiming he was being “dishonest” about his job.

Leon, who left Widdowson Motor Sales for Plates4, said he had taken out temporary insurance on a van he was intending to buy off a friend.

Leon Widdowson formerly worked at Widdowson Motor Sales.

He said: “I was told the insurance company had been looking at my private Facebook page and profile to see what my occupation is.”

In a letter to Leon, Eridge Underwriting said: “When you applied for insurance, you declared your occupation is a sales assistant.

“Following report of your claim, we have found evidence to show you are a car dealer in the motor trade.”

Leon denied the accusations and said he attempted to contact the Eridge, but had no response until weeks after the collision.

He said: "I responded within one or two days after I had all the information together. They never sent me an email back acknowledging it.

“My pal went and collected the vehicle, otherwise it would still be on the road now.”

Leon said the company did attempt to collect the vehicle at a later date, but there was an issue paying the storage cost, so they left without it.

Eridge Underwriting said it was unable to comment on individual cases.

Leon has since confirmed he was contacted by the insurance company and was informed his claim had been opened again.

He said the firm explained its initial conclusions and apologised for any misunderstanding.