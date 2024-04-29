Mansfield man who found biological father through genealogy welcomes reopening of family history centre

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Peter Martin, aged 46, manages the Family Search Centre at Berry Hill and spends time exploring his family history through genealogy research.

He said he has made “fascinating” discoveries about his ancestors over the course of 15 years, as his family tree continues to grow.

The Forest Town resident also tracked down his biological father and half-brother through genealogy.

Peter Martin met his biological father, Ian Fairlie, and half-brother, Kevin Brinkley, 15 years ago after tracking them down through family search research. Kevin sadly passed away just before Christmas.

He said: “I traced family I never knew I had, and continue to unearth interesting facts about my ancestors.

“I have a lot of Scottish heritage on my biological dad’s side and have traced family back to Brodie Castle in Scotland.

“I have even found grandparents I never knew I had, and helped friends and family with their own family history journey too.

“With the click of the button, we are able to find out so much about our family history. It has never been easier.”

Peter and his late brother, Kevin, who passed away shortly before Christmas, attended the same senior school in Lincolnshire – two years apart.

And despite growing up just two streets away from each other, they never knew of one another’s existence until Peter reached out.

Kevin, whose mother passed away when he was sixteen, went from having no family, to gaining a father, grandparents, two brothers, and ten nieces and nephews.

Peter added: “For me, this is why it’s so important that we all know our family history.”

The centre’s rebrand includes a name-change from ‘Mansfield Family History Centre’ to ‘Mansfield Family Search Centre’, aligned with the church's free family history website: www.familysearch.org/united-kingdom/.

The free open day will be held at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Ridge Drive, on Saturday, May 4, 11am-2pm.

Denis Hill, on behalf of the Mansfield Congregation, said: “It is exciting to have the Family Search Centre open once again after its closure caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

“The centre offers family historians the chance to meet like-minded people, share experiences and learn from one another.”

Weekly family search sessions are held every Thursday, 12-6pm – but appointments can be made for alternative times.