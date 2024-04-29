3 . Kodi

Meet Kodi, an 18-month-old Springer Spaniel who is a loving and sensitive girl. She may take some time to warm up to new people, but once she trusts you, she will shower you with affection and enjoy sitting beside you. Kodi loves playing with tennis balls and becomes quite enthusiastic when playing with her favourite people. However, she is finding it challenging to adjust to the world outside and needs kind and patient owners who can help build her confidence gradually. Ideally, her new home should have a maximum of two adults, as Kodi needs a peaceful environment. While she can socialise with other dogs on walks, she should be the only dog in the home. She cannot live with cats, but other animals may be possible. Photo: Dogs Trust