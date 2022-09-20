Mansfield man went to pay his respects to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II

Michael Knowles said it was an emotional experience as he watched from the Horse Guards.

Michael Knowles said: “I decided to go to London to see the Queen leave Buckingham Palace for the final time on her journey to Westminster Hall.

"I wanted to pay my respects to our late Queen who dedicated her life to serving our nation.

Michael Knowles went to London to see Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth ll's procession from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall

"It was also a chance to be a part of history. There will probably never be an event on this scale again.

“I met people from all over this country and also from overseas. It was a lovely atmosphere, everyone was united together as one.

"Once the procession commenced the atmosphere altered and became solemn and silent.

“It was an honour and a privilege to be a part of this momentous event.”