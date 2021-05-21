Mansfield mortgage brokers go from bedroom-based business to award winners in three years

Mike Staton set up Staton Mortgage & Protection Specialists from his spare bedroom in April 2018 and gave himself six months to make the business work.

But little did he know he would outgrow his small office and just three years later lead a team of seven to success in the Corporate Livewire Central England Prestige Awards – winning the coveted Mortgage Broker of the Year.

Garibaldi School-educated Mike, whose business is now based on Crow Hill Drive, was brought up by his single mum Karen on a council estate in Clipstone and is his inspiration to succeed.

Staton Mortgages staff members, from left, Dilj Lane, directors Mike Staton and Clare Sheffield, and Nikita Lane celebrate their award success.

“It was tough growing up, but my mum was my inspiration – she had always worked in sales to keep a roof over our heads and I knew I wanted to provide for my family and start my own business one day,” said Mike, 37, who began his career as a call centre operator for Pendragon.

"Myself and my partner Clare saved up and we bit the bullet, opening the company from our spare bedroom.

"Within six months, we were doing so well we moved into our new office space later that year.

"Fast forward to today and we have just picked up the trophy for Mortgage Broker of the Year and found out we have come in the top 10 of the National Family Business of the Year awards – which is around five million businesses. My mum was so proud of the business and that’s all I wanted."

Sadly, Mike’s mum died from cancer on the first anniversary of his business opening in 2019 – but he says he was determined to keep it going to continue making her proud.

"She visited the office and was so pleased with it, so now I want to make it a real success. I know she would have been thrilled with how we operate and the awards we have won so far,” he said.

"We are a real family business. Our staff have open schedules to allow them time to work around their children and these awards are testament to the amazing team we have built – I couldn’t do it without them.”

