Mansfield man launches podcast looking at what the future holds for our town

Robert Shore, a writer-turned-podcaster from Mansfield, has worked as a journalist for several decades and written books about Mansfield and the Midlands.

Robert, who worked for Condé Nast, a mass media company based in New York, has also written reviews for UK titles such as Time Out, Metro and The Sunday Times.

He wrote one book called Bang In The Middle, about travelling around the Midlands in 2014, and has produced programmes for BBC Radio 4, including England: Made in the Middle, about life in the Midlands.

Robert Shore is the man behind the Mansfield podcast, talking about the future of the town and its cultural potential.

Robert said: “I find the area fascinating and am interested in talking about plans for the future, regeneration and ideas to enhance Mansfield and its cultural potential.

“When people talk about Mansfield’s identity, it is always referred to as an ex-mining town, but I am interested to know what Mansfield could become and how its identity can develop.

“Fifty years ago Mansfield was a vibrant mining and manufacturing hub and a safe Labour seat. Now a blue brick in the UK’s old red industrial wall, the town seems less certain of its identity and role in the world.

“What does the future hold for Mansfield?”

The podcast is presented by Robert and his mother – who he refers to only as ‘Mum’ – with music by Midlands-based producer, Matt Downing.

Each episode runs at 40-50 minutes long, featuring guests from across the community, including Mansfield MP Coun Ben Bradley, and the town’s mayor, Andy Abrahams.

Robert said guests from the Mansfield area speak about their thoughts on how the town can provide a cultural reset for residents and visitors, evolving with a new identity for generations to come.

Robert said he has also taps into the creative scene on the podcast, having interviewed filmmaker Jay Martin on his documentary, Red t’Blue, about the election of Conservative MP Coun Bradley, in 2017.

Robert said he talks about Mansfield references in film and TV, including the town’s appearance in the HBO drama Landscapers, based on the murders of William and Patricia Wycherley.