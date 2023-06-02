Mansfield man calls for 'dangerous' road and pavements to be resurfaced

Greg Zielinski, aged 65, lives on West Bank Wynd and has been in regular contact with Nottinghamshire Council and Mansfield MP Ben Bradley about the state of the road surface and pavements, even inviting councillors and Coun Bradley – the county council leader – down to view the road for themselves.

The council has now confirmed pothole repair work will start on the road from June 5.

Resident Greg Zielisnki says the road surface and pavements on West Bank Wynd urgently need resurfacing

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, Mr Zielinski says much more is needed than just pothole repairs and cited a report by a highways inspector logged in February in which the inspector said: “Personally, I think the whole road needs replacing.”

Mr Zielinski said: “I want the potholes repairing and I want the whole road surface skimmed to make it presentable, but while they are starting pothole repairs, they would not commit to me one way or the other if they were going to top skim or not.

“Then there’s the pavements, which are in a disgraceful state, and they would not commit to whether they would be done either.

“The pavements are dangerous, they’re breaking up, they’re undulated and there are disabled people and people with children in pushchairs and the state of the pavements means there is going to be an accident.

Mr Zielinski says the pavements on the street are in a 'dangerous' state'

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“They just sent me woolly statements with lots and lots and lots of words that meant nothing.

“I asked the council what it would cost for the roads and pavements on our road to be resurfaced and got no answer.

“It’s not good enough, the council is a publicly-owned company and it is not answering to the public.”

A council highways manager said: “Work will be starting on Monday, June 5 to improve the road surface on West Bank Wynd through large-scale patch repairs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The works are expected to last until Tuesday, June 13, and residents will see a significant improvement to the road surface, with the site also being considered for micro asphalt works in the future.

“We are also assessing the footway, which may be resurfaced in a future year’s programme.