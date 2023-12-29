A Mansfield man has camped out in aid of a wildlife rescue charity – raising more than £500 to “keep animals warm” this winter.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

David Townsend has camped out as part of a fundraiser for Mansfield Wildlife Rescue charity located in Pleasley Vale.

David camped out last Christmas and raised £485 and vowed to do the same again, with hopes of raising more money for the charity.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The decorator camped out for 36 hours in Pleasley Vale woodlands from 6am on Christmas Eve until noon on Christmas day.

David Townsend in Pleasley Vale.

A firm supporter of the charity – David initially got involved with Mansfield Wildlife Rescue by offering to finish off and decorate the treatment room at the site.

He said: “My price was that they named a hedgehog after me, and they did. I have supported them ever since.”

David braved the cold and wind for a “wild” night outside the centre, thanking the community for their donations and messages of encouragement and support.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He added: “The night wasn’t too chilly but quite windy, which meant I did a few laps of the perimeter to check my tent pegs during the night.

“Thank you so much to everybody that donated and shared.

“I’m blown away with the final amount which of course means I’ll probably be doing it again next year.”

Over Christmas, David raised an “admirable” £550 for Mansfield Wildlife Rescue through fundraising efforts.

Cheryl Martins, rescue founder, said: “You have got to admire David for his determination.

“We have over 50 hogs wintering with us, plus other animals.