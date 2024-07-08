Mansfield makes 'surprise appearance' in England's penalty shootout victory
A St George flag featuring Mansfield Town FC was spotted behind the goal in Germany during the England v Switzerland match on Saturday.
England secured a place in the Euro 2024 semi-finals by beating Switzerland in a penalty shootout after the match ended in a 1-1 tie after extra time.
Cole Palmer scored first for England, with goalkeeper Jordan Pickford making a crucial save and giving the country an early advantage.
Jude Bellingham, Bukayo Saka, and Ivan Toney also scored – with Trent Alexander-Arnold scoring the winning goal.
During the penalty shootout, a Mansfield Town FC England flag was visible to the left of the goal on the BBC’s coverage of the game.
Ashley Bird, a Mansfield Town FC fan, has since shared a photo with your Chad of his flag making an appearance.
