Mansfield makes 'surprise appearance' in England's penalty shootout victory

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Eagle-eyed football fans spotted a familiar name on the BBC during England's penalty shootout victory against Switzerland – as “Mansfield” made a “surprise appearance”.

A St George flag featuring Mansfield Town FC was spotted behind the goal in Germany during the England v Switzerland match on Saturday.

England secured a place in the Euro 2024 semi-finals by beating Switzerland in a penalty shootout after the match ended in a 1-1 tie after extra time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ashley Bird with his Mansfield Town FC/England flag.

Cole Palmer scored first for England, with goalkeeper Jordan Pickford making a crucial save and giving the country an early advantage.

Jude Bellingham, Bukayo Saka, and Ivan Toney also scored – with Trent Alexander-Arnold scoring the winning goal.

During the penalty shootout, a Mansfield Town FC England flag was visible to the left of the goal on the BBC’s coverage of the game.