Mansfield makes 'surprise appearance' in England's penalty shootout victory

By Phoebe Cox
Published 8th Jul 2024, 14:46 BST
Updated 8th Jul 2024, 17:09 BST
Eagle-eyed football fans spotted a familiar name on the BBC during England's penalty shootout victory against Switzerland – as “Mansfield” made a “surprise appearance”.

A St George flag featuring Mansfield Town FC was spotted behind the goal in Germany during the England v Switzerland match on Saturday.

England secured a place in the Euro 2024 semi-finals by beating Switzerland in a penalty shootout after the match ended in a 1-1 tie after extra time.

Ashley Bird with his Mansfield Town FC/England flag.Ashley Bird with his Mansfield Town FC/England flag.
Ashley Bird with his Mansfield Town FC/England flag.

Cole Palmer scored first for England, with goalkeeper Jordan Pickford making a crucial save and giving the country an early advantage.

Jude Bellingham, Bukayo Saka, and Ivan Toney also scored – with Trent Alexander-Arnold scoring the winning goal.

During the penalty shootout, a Mansfield Town FC England flag was visible to the left of the goal on the BBC’s coverage of the game.

Ashley Bird, a Mansfield Town FC fan, has since shared a photo with your Chad of his flag making an appearance.

